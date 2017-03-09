President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize, Media Blackout

President Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition for his “peace through strength ideology” and mainstream media is attempting to bury the story.

While the news is being reported around the world, in the United States the liberal mainstream media is too busy defending Obama’s “Worse Than Watergate” wiretapping and pushing evidence-free Trump conspiracy theories trying to smear him as a Russian spy.

Trump is nominated for “his vigorous peace through strength ideology, used as a threat weapon of deterrence against radical Islam, ISIS, nuclear Iran and Communist China,” according to a report by Agence France Presse.

It is understood that a strong America will deter rivals and terror organizations from launching destabilizing challenges to the predominant order.

The Nobel Committee, which does not reveal the details of its decision-making process, offers thousands of prominent lawmakers, former laureates and academics the opportunity to vote and nominate candidates for the prestigious prize.

“The names of the nominees are kept secret for 50 years, but those entitled to nominate candidates – including lawmakers and government ministers, former laureates and some university professors – are free to reveal the name of the person or group they have nominated,” according to Agence France Presse.

Of course, there’s little chance the notoriously liberal Nobel Committee will award one to a Republican. Ronald Reagan ended the Cold War and they didn’t see that as enough to deserve their prize.

But the Nobel committee loved Barack Obama, who famously received the Peace Prize less than nine months into his tenure just for creating a “new climate.“

However it wasn’t long before ex-secretary Geir Lundestad admitted that the Nobel Committee had made a huge mistake giving the prize to Barack Obomber.

“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he said. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for.”

Donald Trump could have told them that straightaway.