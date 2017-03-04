President Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Nobel Institute, after being recognized for his “peace through strength ideology.”

The Nobel Committee, which does not reveal the details of its decision-making process, offers thousands of prominent lawmakers, former laureates and academics the opportunity to vote and nominate candidates for the prestigious prize.

President Trump, who campaigned on a platform of peace and prosperity, has been nominated for his “vigorous peace through strength ideology, used as a threat weapon of deterrence against radical Islam, ISIS, nuclear Iran and Communist China.“

It is understood that a strong America will deter rivals and terror organizations from launching destabilizing challenges to the predominant order.

Besides President Trump, other notable figures nominated for the 2017 prize include Pope Francis, Edward Snowden, and Syria’s White Helmets.

Although the names are usually kept secret for 50 years, lawmakers, former laureates and some university professors who are entitled to nominate, are free to reveal the name of the person or group they have nominated.

Previous winners include Henry Kissinger, Martin Luther King Jr., the Red Cross and, in 2009, Barack Obama – who famously went on to become the first Nobel Peace Prize winner to bomb seven countries.

Last year the prize went to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his efforts to bring peace to his country ravaged by a half-century of conflict.

The Nobel committee, whose chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five died of breast cancer in February, is expected to announce the 2017 laureate on October 6, though that date has yet to be confirmed.