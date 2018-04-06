Trump: It’s Not A Conspiracy – Millions Illegally Voted For Hillary

President Trump has doubled down on claims that millions of people illegally voted for Hillary during the 2016 election.

Trump said that millions of people, including illegal immigrants, vote illegally with the help of state governments like California’s, which he said “shields” voter information from dissemination.

“[They] vote many times,” he said at a tax reform roundtable in Greenbrier County, W.Va. “It’s not a conspiracy theory, folks.”

Foxnews.com reports: The president famously made the questionable claim in Nov. 2016 after losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.

The administration then set up a commission to investigate the alleged voter fraud, but it was disbanded in January.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Trump insisted the system is “rigged,” and accused “mostly Democrat States” of failing to turn over information to the commission.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and many other Democrats, accused Trump of repeating “baseless” claims.

The commission never had anything to do with election integrity. It was instead a front to suppress the vote, perpetrate dangerous and baseless claims, and was ridiculed from one end of the country to the other. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 4, 2018

Trump also discussed chain migration and the visa lottery system that allows for increased immigration without applicants being examined on merit.

Trump then recalled how in 2017, Sayfullo Saipov, a Uzbek immigrant living in Paterson, N.J., killed eight and wounded 12 when he drove a truck down a bike path on New York City’s West Side Highway.

“He came in through chain migration,” Trump said of Saipov. “He came in with 22 people… This is what the Democrats are doing to you.”