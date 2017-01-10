Trump Picks Robert F Kennedy Jr To Chair Vaccine Safety Commission

In what could be a giant blow to Big Pharma, Donald Trump has asked Robert F Kennedy Jr to chair a commission on vaccination safety ….and he has agreed.

“President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies and he has questions about it,” Kennedy told reporters after a meeting with Donald at the Trump Tower on Tuesday.

Kennedy, who has slammed mandatory vaccinations added that both he and Trump want to make sure vaccines are “as safe as they possibly can be.”

Kennedy has been best known as an environmental advocate before increasingly devoting his time to the dangers of vaccines and Trump has repeatedly expressed his belief that there is a link between vaccines and autism.

In 2014, Kennedy, who has long fought against the vaccine industry, wrote about mercury/ thimerosal in vaccines and their link to autism and has lobbied Congress to give parents exemptions from state requirements that mandate they vaccinate their children.

The president elect has spoken out about the danger of vaccines before and during his 2016 campaign, saying that he was in favor of “smaller doses over a longer period of time” because they could cause autism.

“Autism has become an epidemic. … It has gotten totally out of control. I am totally in favor of vaccines. But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time,” he said.