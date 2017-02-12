Trump Pretends He Understands Abe Talking Japanese

US President Donald Trump welcomed Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe to the White House on Friday.

President Trump, after pledging to strengthen ties between the two nations, forgot his earpiece while listening to Abe during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.

Short of a translation earpiece, Trump was seen nodding his head in agreement to Japanese Prime Minister’s comments, giving the impression that he understood Japanese.

indy100.com reports:

It appears Trump wasn’t wearing his earpiece – which translated Abe’s address for the room.

Yet, people noted Trump nodding in agreement to Abe.

And, of course people noticed:

Pres Trump doesn’t appear to be wearing the translation earpiece during PM Abe’s remarks. Wait, does POTUS speak Japanese? pic.twitter.com/MuHTDQjwhe — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) 10 February 2017

Trump is NOT wearing a translator earpiece. This means he is PRETENDING to understand Japanese. pic.twitter.com/0cgmRCUgPv — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) 10 February 2017

[White House press conference] JAPANESE PM: *speaks Japanese* TRUMP: [not wearing translator earpiece] I was told there would be subtitles — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) 10 February 2017

Give Trump some credit, however, – a good while into Abe’s speech Trump noticed the earpiece and realised he should probably put it in.

President Trump is now using the translation earpiece; he was apparently not wearing it during Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s opening remarks — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) 10 February 2017

Trump now using translation earpiece pic.twitter.com/wbqBYHetQY — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) 10 February 2017

Trump was reported to have been following cues from his staffers, who were wearing earpieces, on when to laugh.