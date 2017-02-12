Latest

Trump Pretends He Understands Abe Talking Japanese

US President Donald Trump welcomed Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe to the White House on Friday.

President Trump, after pledging to strengthen ties between the two nations, forgot his earpiece while listening to Abe during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.

Short of a translation earpiece, Trump was seen nodding his head in agreement to Japanese Prime Minister’s comments, giving the impression that he understood Japanese.


indy100.com reports:

It appears Trump wasn’t wearing his earpiece – which translated Abe’s address for the room.

Yet, people noted Trump nodding in agreement to Abe.

And, of course people noticed:

Give Trump some credit, however, – a good while into Abe’s speech Trump noticed the earpiece and realised he should probably put it in.

Trump was reported to have been following cues from his staffers, who were wearing earpieces, on when to laugh.

