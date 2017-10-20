President Trump ‘Ready’ To Prosecute Hillary Over Uranium One Scandal

President Donald Trump says he is ready to pursue criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over claims she accepted millions of dollars in Russian bribes in exchange for approving the Uranium One deal.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday, slamming the mainstream media for ignoring the bombshell revelations about Clinton.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!,” tweeted Trump.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

The President followed up quoting Fox & Friends’ report on the scandal, tweeting “Russia sent millions to Clinton Foundation.”

.@foxandfriends "Russia sent millions to Clinton Foundation" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Shortly after, Dilbert creator Scott Adams highlighted how President Trump’s tweet already yielded results. Business Insider covered the story following the tweet. Among many reasons, this is why it is imperative President Trump continues to use Twitter.

The Commander-in-Chief is correct — the mainstream media will report on anything else but this scandal.

While millions of Americans are calling for a full scale investigation by Congress, and further reporting from the media concerning the Clinton-Uranium One deal, CNN and CBS News are covering what they think are the most pressing issues of the day — ‘Mike Pence’s adoring gaze at President Trump,’ and the ‘Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s workout plan.’

The mainstream media is dead. Yet, you already knew that.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Jeanne Moos released a video report on how Vice-President Mike Pence ‘adoringly gazes’ at President Trump.

Moos notes Pence nods “on beat,” to when President Trump makes a statement. Pence’s stare has been compared to ‘lovestruck,’ cartoons, reports Moos.

“Nancy Reagan Eyes” is what Pence gives Trump, adds Moos.

CBS reporter Elaine Quijano sat down with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer to learn the ‘secret’ behind the 84-year-old’s workout.

.@Elaine_Quijano sits down with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer and gets the keys to her workout Thurs. on Red & Blue pic.twitter.com/iyQG08DT5a — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2017

CBS News reports:

Personal trainer Bryant Johnson hears it all the time: Four more years.

That’s how long fans of his client, 84-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tell him he has to keep her healthy so that a one-term President Donald Trump doesn’t get to name the liberal justice’s replacement on the Supreme Court.

[…]Interest in the workout of the Supreme Court’s oldest justice and in the man behind it has only grown since the election of Trump, who — to be clear — says he’ll occupy the White House for eight years. And it’s resulted in a new workout book written by Johnson, out Wednesday: “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong … and You Can Too!”Johnson said he hopes the book will show people: “You’re never too old to do something.”

Ginsburg started working out with Johnson in 1999 after being treated for colorectal cancer. As Ginsburg tells the story, her husband told her she looked “like a survivor of a concentration camp” and needed to do something to rebuild her strength. That’s when another judge referred her to Johnson, the records manager at a federal court in Washington who is also an Army reservist and trainer. Their twice-a-week workouts helped Ginsburg regain her strength after her first bout with cancer and again after she was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Both CNN and CBS News refused to cover the explosive report by The Hill. “The story was apparently too unimportant to be covered by the “big three” broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, as they all refused to spend airtime on it Tuesday,” reports the Daily Caller.

At 10:26 pm est, CNN’s homepage does not show any reports on the scandal. A search with the keywords “FBI” and “bribe” failed to yield the report either.

Prior to the Obama administration approving the very controversial deal in 2010 giving Russia 20% of America’s Uranium, the FBI had evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering in order to benefit Vladimir Putin, says a report by The Hill.

Who was right in the middle of it all? HILLARY CLINTON.

John Solomon and Alison Spann of The Hill:

Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.

They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.

The Department of Justice decided to continue investigating this for four years without Congress or the public knowing, according to The Hill’s reporting.

Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the same time the State Department and government agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investments UNANIMOUSLY approved the partial sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to the Russian nuclear company Rosatom, ultimately giving Russia 20% of U.S. Uranium.

That same company, Uranium One, owned uranium concessions in the United States. Because uranium is a strategically important commodity, the Russians would need approval from the Obama administration, including Hillary’s State Department, before the purchase took place.

The Clintons took the cash from Uranium One officials before the deal was approved by Hillary Clinton’s State Department. The Clintons hid the donations which is a clear violation of the Memorandum of Understanding Hillary Clinton signed with the Obama administration wherein she promised and agreed to publicly disclose all donations during her tenure as Secreatary of State. (Via Breitbart)

The New York Times reported on the crooked deal in 2015.

As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well.

As The Gateway Pundit reported Tuesday evening, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is currently investigating the Uranium One scandal.