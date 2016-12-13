Trump Vows To Protect Kanye West From ‘Illuminati Handlers’

According to sources close to Kanye West, Donald Trump offered to help protect the singer from “illuminati handlers” out to silence him during their meeting on Tuesday.

Trump summoned Kanye West to Trump Towers following an on-stage announcement last month where Kanye told fans he supports Trump and outed fellow rapper Jay Z as an “illuminati agent”.

Kanye told Trump at the closed-door meeting that his recent hospitalization was down to powerful “handlers” who work behind the scenes in the music industry trying to reprogram him so that he would denounce his support for Trump.

JUST IN: Kanye West walks into Trump Tower https://t.co/84ClHD4MX3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2016

According to a close friend of Kanye West, Trump offered the singer hope, telling him that they will remain “friends for a long time“.

Zerohedge.com reports:

The meeting between the two:

My bro Kanye West and Trump choppin it up in New York https://t.co/CHx7xk5cJs — LottoMoney (@LottoMoney_) December 13, 2016

West arrived at Trump Tower Tuesday morning, a surprise since the meeting had not been previously announced. Mr. Trump and West came down to the lobby after their meeting, where Mr. Trump called West a “good man.”

“Just friends, just friends,” he said. “He’s a good man. Long time. Friends for a long time.”

Asked what they had discussed, Mr. Trump replied: “Life. We discussed life.”

When reporters began directing questions at West, he said: “I’m just here to take a picture right now,” giving them a thumbs-up.

Maybe they talked about the presidency. Last year, West announced at the MTV Awards, “I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

On a more serious note, according to E News, West and Trump discussed a potential leadership role during their meeting Tuesday morning. Trump spoke with West about becoming an “ambassador of sorts” in an “entrepreneurial leadership role,” the entertainment news site reported.

West made waves when he and an entourage entered Trump Tower on Tuesday morning for a meeting with the president-elect. The duo emerged for photos after the meeting, where they “discussed life,” Trump told media.

In addition to his music career, West owns his own clothing line. Earlier this year, West claimed he plans to run in the presidential election in 2020.

At a concert in November, West said that although he didn’t vote, if he had cast a ballot, it would’ve been for Trump. “I said something that was kind of politically correct,” West told the concert crowd in San Jose, Calif. “I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? What I didn’t tell you … If I were to have voted, I would have voted on Trump.”