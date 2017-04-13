Trump Remembers His Dessert But Forgets Who He Just Bombed

Donald Trump has told how he and the Chinese President President Xi was enjoying his desert in Florida when he authorised a missile strike on “Iraq”.



The US president was bragging about the US missile strike on a Syrian military base to President Xi while they were eating “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake”…..but then forgot which country he had actually attacked.

Trump: Over dessert “I said we’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq” Maria: “Headed to Syria” Trump: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/CTKtXBl9nI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 12, 2017

I suppose it’s an easy mistake to make, particularly if you’re the President of the United States…

RT reports:

Trump was speaking with Fox Business about the bizarre exchange with Chinese leader during a summit at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“We had finished dinner, we’re now having dessert,” Trump began. “And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it.”

“We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit by the way, unbelievable, from hundreds of miles away, it’s brilliant, it’s genius, what we have in terms of technology no-one can come close to competing,” he continued.

“So I said, we’ve just launched 59 missiles, heading to Iraq,” said the President, seemingly oblivious to his mistake.

“Heading to Syria,” host Maria Bartiromo interjected. “Yes,” Trump replied, “heading toward Syria.”

Naturally, Twitter was set alight by the gaffe.

Trump: President Xi, I just want you to know I just fired 59 cruise missiles at [Iraq] Syria. #RussiaGate #Cake pic.twitter.com/xZXvZiQmAL — LT. Reg Barclay 2017 (@RegBarclay2017) April 13, 2017