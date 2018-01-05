Trump Reopens Hillary Email Investigation Following ‘Suspicious Fire’

President Trump has ordered an immediate reopening of the Hillary Clinton email investigation following the suspicious fire at the Clintons home this week.

According to reports, a room full of evidence was destroyed in the Clinton house fire in New York on Wednesday, raising fears that incriminating evidence against the Clintons had been destroyed just as the White House were preparing to prosecute their crimes.

Given the severity of the situation, the Department of Justice caved into pressure from the White House the following day and announced a reopening of the investigation into Hillary’s use of a private email server whilst serving as Secretary of State under Obama.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: According to the Daily Beast, there is a new effort in the department to get new details on how Clinton and her aides — including former top aide Huma Abedin — handled classified material. The effort will look at how much classified information was on her private email server, and how that information got there.

President Trump has continually questioned if and when the Justice Department would reopen its investigation into Clinton. He tweeted on Dec. 2: “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and ‘acid washed’ 33,000 Emails? No justice!”

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Last week, conservative group Judicial Watch won a lawsuit against the State Department and released emails showing that classified information was on the computer of Abedin’s then-husband Anthony Weiner.

The FBI previously investigated and declined to criminally prosecute Clinton for her use of the email server. But Trump and his supporters used the email debacle as a rallying cry throughout the campaign.

The findings from a separate Justice Department’s inspector general probe into how the FBI handled the email use is expected to be released sometime this spring.