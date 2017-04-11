Trump Security Adviser Urges Russia To Rethink Support For Syria

Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has urged Russia to re-evaluate its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while suggesting more military action against Syria is likely.

McMaster said the US has a dual goal of defeating ISIS and removing Assad from power.

Independent journalist Mike Cernovich has revealed that McMaster is manipulating intelligence that is given to President Trump in order to deploy 150,000 ground troop to Syria and implement a full scale war.

Press TV reports:

McMaster said Moscow is “part of the problem” because it is backing Damascus in the Syrian conflict.

“If we would want to appeal rationally to Russia, this is a great opportunity for the Russian leadership to re-evaluate what they’re doing,” he said. “Right now, I think everyone in the world sees Russia as part of the problem.”

The comments came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson planned to meet with Russian officials this week. Tillerson will be the first official from the administration of US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow.

However, the Kremlin said on Monday that Tillerson will not meet President Vladimir Putin, highlighting tensions between Washington and Moscow.

“We have not announced any such meetings and right now there is no meeting with Tillerson in the president’s diary,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

He did not say why Putin was not planning to receive the top US diplomat.

McMaster said the objective of the US missile strike against Syria on Friday was to send a “strong political message to Assad” to stop using chemical weapons.

“We are prepared to do more,” he said. “The president will make whatever decision he thinks is in the best interest of the American people.”