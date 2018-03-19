Trump Slams FBI, Denies Collusion With Russia

Donald Trump slammed the FBI after his lawyer called for an end to the bureau’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Saturday John Dowd, the Presidents personal lawyer, said the time had come for special counsel Robber Mueller to end the Russia probe.

Trump attacked the FBI later that day and said there was no collusion between Russia and his presidential campaign.

As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State. #DrainTheSwamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Press TV reports: Trump also hailed the sacking of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former No. 2 official who played a leading role in the bureau’s Russia investigation.

Calling the firing a “great day for Democracy,” he also claimed former FBI Director James Comey “made McCabe look like a choirboy.”

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a statement on Friday night, saying that he had “terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

The dismissal of McCabe, who was repeatedly criticized by Trump, came at the recommendation of an internal FBI office over accusation that he misled internal investigators at the Justice Department.

McCabe said in a statement, however, that his firing is part of a larger effort to discredit the FBI and Muller’s investigation.

McCabe has reportedly given memos about conversations he had with the president to an inquiry into the Russian interference.