Trump Blasts Oakland Mayor Who Allowed Child Rapists Escape Arrest

On Thursday, after reports that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned illegal immigrants about ice raids, President Donald Trump stated that he thought Schaaf was a “disgrace.”

“What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace,” Trump stated. “They had close to 1,000 people ready to be gotten, ready to be taken off the streets … they say 85 percent of them are criminals and had criminal records. And the mayor of Oakland went out and warned them, scattered, so instead of taking in a thousand they took in a fraction of that,” he added.

It was reported that around 800 illegal immigrants living in the San Francisco Bay Area had evaded after Mayor Schaaf warned them of an ICE raid. Some illegals were still arrested.

From Infowars:

Of those arrested, ICE claims 180 out of 232 “were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed” and returned illegally.

ICE reported that 115 immigrants additionally “had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.”

Trump will continue to fight illegal immigration as promised during his campaign in the 2016 presidential race.