Trump: Steve Bannon ‘Cried Like A Girl’ When I Fired Him

President Donald Trump claims Steve Bannon ‘cried like a girl’ and ‘begged for his job back’ after getting fired from the White House.

In a tweet posted late Friday night, Trump escalated the feud with the former White House chief strategist, claiming “Sloppy Steve Bannon” is being “dumped like a dog by almost everyone.”

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book,” Trump said on Twitter. “He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job.”

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Aol.com reports: Trump coined his new nickname for Bannon on Thursday, a day before the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which has seen robust initial sales. Contained within the pages are several embarrassing details about the Trump administration, including disparaging remarks about members of Trump’s family that attributed to Bannon.

Following the release of several excerpts from the book earlier this week, Trump issued a fiery statement and publicly cut ties with Bannon, mocking him for his ouster from the White House and saying Bannon “lost his mind.”

But Trump wasn’t the only one who distanced himself from the Breitbart News executive following the book’s release. Bannon drew the ire of other conservative figures, including billionaire conservative donor Rebekah Mercer and far-right conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

“Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone,” Trump continued in his tweet. “Too bad!”

Bannon has been tight-lipped amid the blowback, and instead of lashing out against Trump, he appeared to try and curry favor with him during a radio interview.

“The President of the United States is a great man,” Bannon said. “You know I support him day in and day out.”