Trump Tells Protesters Not To Fear Him

Donald Trump has been attempting to reassure the Americans who did not vote for him to remain calm and not be frightened.

Trump told CBS News that people who are demonstrating against him, following his historic campaign and victory, don’t know him well enough and should wait and see.

He told 60 Minutes that people are taking to the streets only “because they don’t know me.”

There have been protests around the United States and the globe ever since Donald Trump was elected last week.

President-elect Trump suggests that some protests are being orchestrated by professionals and is none the less impressed that people have passion for their country.

Business Insider UK reports:

CBS News journalist Lesley Stahl asked Trump about the nationwide protests in an interview on “60 Minutes.”

“There are people, Americans, who are scared, and some of them are demonstrating right now, demonstrating against you, against your rhetoric,” Stahl told the president-elect.

“That’s only because they don’t know me,” Trump said. “I just don’t think they know me.”

“I would tell them don’t be afraid, absolutely,” he added. “Don’t be afraid. We are going to bring our country back. But certainly, don’t be afraid.”

Protests against Trump continued over the weekend in major cities across the US. Demonstrators have taken issue with what they see as divisive and often racially charged rhetoric used by Trump during his campaign.

Trump initially dismissed the protests Thursday night, saying on Twitter that “professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting,”calling the protesters “very unfair.” He walked back his comments the next morning, writing that he loved the “passion for our great country” exhibited by the “small groups of protesters.”

But on “60 Minutes,” Trump once again referred to the protesters as professional agitators.

“Oh, I think some of them will be professional, yeah,” he said.

