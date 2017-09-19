Trump Threatens To ‘Totally Destroy’ North Korea

In his first address to United Nations, Donald Trump said that the US may have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.



“The US has great strength and patience,” Trump said but he added: “If it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

The speech was greeted in the UN chamber mostly with silence and the occasional outbreaks of disapproving murmurs

The US president also blasted Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and Syria.

RT reports:

If forced to defend itself and its allies, the US “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in his remarks at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. He also called North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a “Rocket Man” on a suicide mission.

‘Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime’ – Trump on Kim Jong Un https://t.co/YWHAISNdPo pic.twitter.com/qp4lEx1TdG — RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2017

Trump thanked China and Russia for joining the US at the UN Security Council to impose new sanctions on the DPRK. In the past two month, the UNSC passed two rounds of sanctions against North Korea for its repeated testing of ballistic missiles.

Last week, Moscow told Washington that while Russia and China are implementing the sanctions part of the UNSC resolution, the US must deliver on its obligation to pursue diplomacy to defuse the crisis.

Meanwhile, North Korea warned Monday that the more sanctions imposed on it, the more quickly it will complete its nuclear force, official state news agency KCNA reports.