Trump Tower Evacuated Over “Suspicious Package”
The NYC headquarters of President-elect Donald Trump has been evacuated.
A source at the New York Police Department said that the Trump Tower evacuation was sparked by “a suspicioius package.”
The New York City police and fire departments are on the scene.
Update: At 5pm NYPD Sergeant Jessica McRorie said that the suspicious package in the form of unattended property was deemed safe.
The suspicious package turned out to be a bag containing children’s toys.
