Trump Tower Evacuated Over “Suspicious Package”

The NYC headquarters of President-elect Donald Trump has been evacuated.



A source at the New York Police Department said that the Trump Tower evacuation was sparked by “a suspicioius package.”

Trump Tower evacuated due to reports of suspicious package: NYPD source https://t.co/G17bOuytVo — Ava_Pittman (@APreports) December 27, 2016

Police are pushing tourists and reporters alike down the block, away from Trump Tower, which was just evacuated pic.twitter.com/Cn7YUsp7Et — Noah Hurowitz (@NoahHurowitz) December 27, 2016



The New York City police and fire departments are on the scene.

Update: At 5pm NYPD Sergeant Jessica McRorie said that the suspicious package in the form of unattended property was deemed safe.

The suspicious package turned out to be a bag containing children’s toys.