Trump: ‘Very Possible’ That Tensions With North Korea Won’t Be Resolved Peacefully

January 17, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 4

Donald Trump has said that it’s “very possible” that the standoff with North Korea won’t be resolved peacefully.

In an exclusive Oval Office interview with Reuters on Wednesday Trump added that he is not sure if the talks will lead to “anything meaningful” since they have been going on for 25 years now.

He said “I’d sit down, but I‘m not sure that sitting down will solve the problem”

His remarks follow a statement earlier in January, in which Trump said he was “absolutely” willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if certain conditions were met.

CNBC reports:

He declined to comment when asked whether he had engaged in any communications at all with Kim, with whom he has exchanged public insults and threats, heightening tensions in the region.

Trump said he hoped the standoff with Pyongyang could be resolved “in a peaceful way, but its very possible that it cant.”

Trump praised China for its efforts to restrict oil and coal supplies to North Korea but said Beijing could do much more to help constrain Pyongyang.

The White House last week welcomed news that imports to China from North Korea, which counts on Beijing as its main economic partner, plunged in December to their lowest in dollar terms since at least the start of 2014.

‘They get closer every day’
But Trump said Russia appears to be filling in the gaps left by the Chinese.

Western European security sources told Reuters in late December that Russian tankers had supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months by transferring cargoes at sea in violation of international sanctions. Russia has denied breaching North Korea sanctions.

North Korea relies on imported fuel to keep its struggling economy functioning. It also requires oil for its intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear program.

Trump has repeatedly blamed a U.S. investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election for hindering an improvement in U.S.-Russian relations.

“He can do a lot,” Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “But unfortunately we don’t have much of a relationship with Russia, and in some cases it’s probable that what China takes back, Russia gives. So the net result is not as good as it could be.”

Trump, who has grappled with nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by North Korea since he took office a year ago, said Pyongyang is steadily advancing in its ability to deliver a missile to the United States.

“They’re not there yet, but they’re close. And they get closer every day,” said Trump.

 

  • Andy C

    Lift trade sanctions letting them trade with the world, or force a war, that will bring China and Russia in and create a third world war. Choices choices.

    • sandy daniels

      I don’t buy your assessment it takes two sides to make a war or to make peace. If we knuckle under to N Korea then they will continue to do their international blackmail. Personally I trust Russia more than China by a long shot. Putin is many things but he is not insane

      • Andy C

        You think they have put the trade imbargos on themselves? Russia is Chinas ally. Go to war on NK and you will soon find, Russia and China trust NK more, and have used them as a poor folly for the ((west)) to start the great culling.

      • Andy C

        You don’t have to, you can support a thrid world war in stead. The trade sanctions on NK have been going on longer than a lot of people have been alive. A lot of people there anyway. They starved. They have sod all motor cars or motor anything. What international black mail? You mean to say America has been afraid of a few guns until recently when they had a few rocket motors too?