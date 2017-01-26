Trump: Construction Of US-Mexico Wall Has Been ‘Approved’

President Trump has officially given the go-ahead for construction workers to begin building the US-Mexican border wall in the next few weeks.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that will allow him to make moves in stemming illegal immigration into the U.S. and strengthen national security.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

According to the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Wednesday.

*White House: President Trump Will Sign Two Executive Orders on Immigration

*One Order Will Call for ‘a Large Physical Barrier’ on Border With Mexico

*President to Restore ‘Secure Communities’ Program to Force Local Law Enforcement Cooperation

President Trump also gave an interview with ABC News on Wednesday in which he said that construction of the border wall will begin within a matter of months.

From ABC News:

When asked about the start of construction, Trump said it would happen in “months.”

“As soon as we can, as soon as we can physically do it,” he said. “I would say in months, yeah. I would say in months — certainly planning is starting immediately.”