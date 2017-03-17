Amnesty International has urged the US President to cancel impending weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain or risk being complicit in war crimes.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the human rights group said:

“The deals would arm members of a military coalition that has attacked thousands of civilians in Yemen and violated international humanitarian law“

Yemen is now in its third year of civil war where more than 10,000 have been killed and millions currently face famine...It is also one of the seven Muslim countries on which the Trump administration is trying to impose a travel ban.

RT reports:

The organization noted that its experts found unexploded US bombs and “identifiable fragments of exploded US bombs” among the destroyed civilian buildings in Yemen.

If the US approves the deals while banning Yemenis from coming to the US, it would be like “throwing gasoline on a house fire and locking the door on [the] way out,” according to Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA executive director.

“The US should not continue to arm governments that violate international human rights and humanitarian law and simultaneously shut its doors to those fleeing the violence it escalates,” she said.

“Arming the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain governments risks complicity with war crimes, and doing so while simultaneously banning travel to the US from Yemen would be even more unconscionable. President Trump must not approve this arms deal,” she said.

On Wednesday, President Trump held a meeting with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi delegation hailed the meeting as a “historical turning point” in US-Saudi relations, “which had passed through a period of divergence of views on many issues.”

Speaking to RT last week, Ahmed Benchemsi, communications and advocacy director at Human Rights Watch’s Middle East & North Africa division, said that the US, UK, and France should stop selling weapons to Riyadh.

The humanitarian situation in Yemen is “increasingly unsustainable” and urgent action must be taken by both sides in the conflict, he said, adding that the situation is turning into a “deep humanitarian catastrophe.”

Saudi Arabia’s coalition, which also includes Bahrain, began the military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to bring the ousted government back to power.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the impoverished country, the UN reported in late February, while seven million people are close to starvation.