Trump Willing To Team Up With Putin To Fight ISIS

Donald Trump is willing to work with Russia “or anyone else” the US has a “shared national interest in” to beat the terrorist group, his press secretary told reporters.

Sean Spicer said the new US president would only send troops and money into a country if it was of benefit to the US economically as well as on the national security front.

The Express reports:

The already controversial press secretary, said: “The president is very clear he will work with any country that shares our interest in defeating ISIS, not just the national security front but on the economic front.

“If we can work with someone to create better economic access and spread economic growth and allow US small businesses and companies to…”

In a move towards seeing war more as a monetary opportunity, Mr Spicer said his boss would make a call on which countries to send troops to based on funds as well as the potential loss of life.

He added: “If there’s a way we can combat ISIS with any country, with Russia or anyone else, and we have a shared national interest in that, then sure we’ll take it.

“Too often the US is going in with a lot of money, a lot of man power and in many cases losing both, loss of life, and we want to make sure that our interests are protected so if we’re going into a country for a cause he wants to make sure that America’s getting something out of it, from the commitment and the sacrifice we’re making.

“He’s been very clear throughout the campaign that he is committed to making sure America, the American people, the American taxpayer, sees some benefit and ensure our interests overseas, are not just sending blank cheques, that we’re doing something that either protects America or is in our economic interest.”