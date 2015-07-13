Trumpet Noises in The Sky Scaring People Worldwide

For years now, sightings and videos of strange trumpet noises in the sky have baffled people across the globe.

According to Ryot [1]:

People across the world have reported hearing ‘trumpet sounds‘ coming from the sky. From Germany to Canada to Australia, people hearing the sounds have captured videos of the weird happening. Neighbors have met in the streets to look up at the sky, collectively wondering if they’re in some crazy dream.

Here’s the most recent recording of the occurrence, filmed in Germany. The people behind the video swear it’s not a hoax:

When videos like this one first starting filling the internet commenters were sure the sounds were trains. NASA has a different, mind-blowing idea. Scientists there say the ‘trumpets’ are actually Earth’s “background noise.”

A spokesperson there said: “If humans had radio antennas instead of ears, we would hear a remarkable symphony of strange noises coming from our own planet.” Somehow this frequency is one we can catch.

Scientists call the sounds “tweeks,” “whistlers” and “sferics.”

The official continued: “They sound like background music from a flamboyant science fiction film, but this is not science fiction. Earth’s natural radio emissions are real and, although we’re mostly unaware of them, they are around us all the time.”

A U.S. Geological Survey scientist said that “small earthquakes below the surface can transmit sounds of the earth’s cracking crust.” He also said the sounds could come from meteors.

Hoax or not, we’re wrapping our brains around all the cosmic sounds happening right now we aren’t hearing. Here’s more of the sound videos for you to decide for yourself what’s going on. Reading about the phenomena doesn’t quite do it the justice that listening does:







