Trumpet Noises in The Sky Scaring People Worldwide

Posted on July 13, 2015

trumpet noises in the sky

For years now, sightings and videos of strange trumpet noises in the sky have baffled people across the globe.

According to Ryot [1]:

People across the world have reported hearing ‘trumpet sounds‘ coming from the sky. From Germany to Canada to Australia, people hearing the sounds have captured videos of the weird happening. Neighbors have met in the streets to look up at the sky, collectively wondering if they’re in some crazy dream.

Here’s the most recent recording of the occurrence, filmed in Germany. The people behind the video swear it’s not a hoax:

When videos like this one first starting filling the internet commenters were sure the sounds were trains. NASA has a different, mind-blowing idea. Scientists there say the ‘trumpets’ are actually Earth’s “background noise.”

A spokesperson there said: “If humans had radio antennas instead of ears, we would hear a remarkable symphony of strange noises coming from our own planet.” Somehow this frequency is one we can catch.

Scientists call the sounds “tweeks,” “whistlers” and “sferics.”

The official continued: “They sound like background music from a flamboyant science fiction film, but this is not science fiction. Earth’s natural radio emissions are real and, although we’re mostly unaware of them, they are around us all the time.”

A U.S. Geological Survey scientist said that “small earthquakes below the surface can transmit sounds of the earth’s cracking crust.” He also said the sounds could come from meteors.

Hoax or not, we’re wrapping our brains around all the cosmic sounds happening right now we aren’t hearing. Here’s more of the sound videos for you to decide for yourself what’s going on. Reading about the phenomena doesn’t quite do it the justice that listening does:



Sources:

[1] http://www.ryot.org/weird-trumpet-sounds-coming-sky-freaking-people-across-the-sky/935404?utm_content=buffer08e44&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=buffer&utm_campaign=ryot_social

  • Heretic2011

    High speed trains moving between underground cities. My guess is air compressed in front of the train gets vented through outlets.

    • Matt Kulb

      Wat

      • Heretic2011

        D.U.M.B.S. Google it.

        • SecludedCompound

          LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

          Guess some people are just more easy to fool than others. These videos are hoaxes. There are not a secret network of hundreds of underground bases. If you believe this, you are not a very intelligent person.

    • Andrew

      It would be a regular occurrence and no mystery in that case

    • yakyakyak

      thats actually a pretty good thought

    • Jonathan Laveaud

      It happened in Indonesia, Morocco, Egypt, etc…

      Not everything in the world is related to stupid conspirations about US governement.

  • art
  • John Snow

    Last two videos look so fake, with earphones you can hear the falseness…

  • Sherry Pagan

    Some of the videos are fake, some are trains or heavy equipment scraping on cement. I live next to busy train tracks (I have to keep my double paned windows closed most of the time) the noises coming from them are just trains, or high pitched squeals, and on and on. Not anything from outer space or the earth farting.

  • Helene

    There are videos that are absolutely real! HAARP at it’s finest…. crazy!! Wake up to the grand illusion we call reality!! Lies, lies, lies… If not on your own today, it won’t be long before it is saddly forced upon you.

  • pagliaccio sconcio

    satellite soundcasting and earth mic loops

