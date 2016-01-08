Trump’s Latest Tweet Reveals A Simple Man Running For Complicated Job

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is an intelligent man who can get his views across in the simplest of manners, but it comes as at a price.

He tweeted in less than 140 characters that the terror threat is high and warned people to get smart. People around the world have reviewed his latest tweet as a sign that the Republican hopeful might not be the right candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Trump said on Thursday: “Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level. Germany is a total mess-big crime. GET SMART!”

Sophisticated pundits have said that his tweet represents a hilarious gaffe, coming from a buffoon who thinks that “Paris is in Germany.”

Casual observers see the Donald as a wise man who is trying to do multiple things simultaneously and simply, by referring to threats of terror and crime from Muslims worldwide. That includes places like Paris, Germany, U.S.A and anywhere else where any isolated incident could be weaved into a web of Islamic terror, while the main casualties who are attacked at random by acts of daily terror are in the East, specially the Middle East. People need to wise up and get smart and be able to read between the lines, specially a trumped-up line: “Paris is in Germany.”

Twitter users worldwide were quick to correct and poke some fun at the billionaire.

One Twitter user posted: “I’ve realised there’s no threat [Donald Trump] will make it to UK. He thinks Paris is in Germany #getsmart”.

However, others have pointed out that Mr Trump was probably referring to the attacks and sexual assaults on women in the German town of Cologne on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Trump’s Twitter post has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and ‘Paris is in Germany’ is trending worldwide.

His comments were made after French police shot dead a man carrying and meat cleaver and wearing a dumb suicide vest after he tried to enter a police station.