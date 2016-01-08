Latest

Trump’s Latest Tweet Reveals A Simple Man Running For Complicated Job

Posted on January 8, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in Conspiracies // 7 Comments

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is an intelligent man who can get his views across in the simplest of manners, but it comes as at a price.

He tweeted in less than 140 characters that the terror threat is high and warned people to get smart. People around the world have reviewed his latest tweet as a sign that the Republican hopeful might not be the right candidate for the U.S. presidency.

Trump said on Thursday: “Man shot inside Paris police station. Just announced that terror threat is at highest level. Germany is a total mess-big crime. GET SMART!”

Sophisticated pundits have said that his tweet represents a hilarious gaffe, coming from a buffoon who thinks that “Paris is in Germany.”

Casual observers see the Donald as a wise man who is trying to do multiple things simultaneously and simply, by referring to threats of terror and crime from Muslims worldwide. That includes places like Paris, Germany, U.S.A and anywhere else where any isolated incident could be weaved into a web of Islamic terror, while the main casualties who are attacked at random by acts of daily terror are in the East, specially the Middle East. People need to wise up and get smart and be able to read between the lines, specially a trumped-up line: “Paris is in Germany.”

The Daily Express reports:

Twitter users worldwide were quick to correct and poke some fun at the billionaire.

One Twitter user posted: “I’ve realised there’s no threat [Donald Trump] will make it to UK. He thinks Paris is in Germany #getsmart”.

However, others have pointed out that Mr Trump was probably referring to the attacks and sexual assaults on women in the German town of Cologne on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Trump’s Twitter post has been retweeted more than 7,000 times and ‘Paris is in Germany’ is trending worldwide.

His comments were made after French police shot dead a man carrying and meat cleaver and wearing a dumb suicide vest after he tried to enter a police station.

  • Kirk

    No…it doesn’t show Trump as being ignorant. The inference here is ludicrous and just shows the lack of critical thinking ability. If anything…it shows the tweeter minions to be the ignorant “simple minded” ones. Trump mentioned the Paris shooting. Then mentions Germany in a warning. Not in the same sentence or meant to be connected other than that Muslims are acting out …and we all know the Muslims have made Germany a living nightmare. They are regionally close by. If they act up in Paris…they may be planning to act up in Germany. Trump is well traveled and knows full well that Paris is NOT in Germany. Give me a break! Dolts!

  • Quest

    Obama still thinks Crimea is in Ukraine too…https://youtu.be/xF563XDshTo

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    So the people who were running the government unlike Trump were “complicated” and it turns out they are all criminals who should be charged with malfeasance or treason.

  • Piero Passarelli

    It’s evident that Trump has quite a difficult job in his own country, due to the fake news on him and the hate from this past administration, however never mind the current bullshit & nuisance news without any evidence. He has been and he is quite a smart man and top negotiator and he is the right man for the job and time will tell.

