Tsunami Alert Issued After 7.0 Quake Strikes Off Central America Coast

A tsunami warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Central America.

Prelim M7.0 earthquake off the coast of Central America Nov-24 18:43 UTC, updates https://t.co/757MJhB1G6 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 24, 2016

The quake was felt in several countries across the region and struck just as the category 2 Hurricane Otto descended near the southeastern coast of Nicaragua, where a state of emergency has been declared.

RT reports:

“Hazardous” tsumani waves are possible within 300km of the quake epicenter along the coasts of Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras, the Center specified.

Nicaragua and El Salvador issued their own tsunami warnings in the wake of the earthquake.

DATOS FINALES: Sismo mag. 7.2, frente a la costa de Usulután. Prof. 33 km. [2016-11-24, 12:43] — MARN El Salvador (@MARN_Oficial_SV) November 24, 2016

The quake, initially reported as magnitude 7.2, was registered at a depth of 33km (20 miles), some 154km (96 miles) south-southwest of the Puerto Triunfo municipality in El Salvador, according to The US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage in El Salvador, the country’s emergency services reported on Twitter.

7.2 earthquake, 154km SSW of Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador. 2016-11-24 12:43:51 at epicenter (8m ago, depth 33km). https://t.co/4YR9npwoi3 — Earthquakes Tsunamis (@NewEarthquake) November 24, 2016

The earthquake struck just as the category 2 Hurricane Otto descended near the southeastern coast of Nicaragua. Thousands had already been evacuated from coastal areas.

The hurricane brought strong winds of around 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour and heavy rainfalls, threatening to instigate dangerous floods and mudslides.

YouTube Video by dutchsinse