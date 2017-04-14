Tupac Shakur Is Alive And In Custody, According To Police Documents

Tupac Shakur is alive and in police custody, according to Los Angeles Country Sherriff’s Department documents.

The official Inmate Information Center website states that Shakur was arrested on March 3, 2017, by the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division at 5 p.m. local time and was taken in under booking number 4922098.

He is being housed at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility which is located at 450 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles and is due to appear in court on April 14, 2017 at 8:30am on a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge.

However after the news leaked to the press, LAPD cops went on record denying that the Tupac Amaru Shakur they are holding in their cells is the same Tupac Amaru Shakur who sold 75 million records and was supposedly murdered in 1996.

Police are saying the man’s real name is “Clarence Campbell” and he uses Tupac as a nickname.

But are the police telling the truth or are they part of a cover up? A lot of their details don’t stack up, and people are beginning to think the real Tupac is alive and currently in police custody in the city of angels.

First, here is the booking sheet for “Tupac Amaru Shakur” courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Are police telling the truth?

Sheriff’s Department records show that Clarence Campbell is clearly a different person and is listed under an entirely different booking number altogether (no. 4583352). While it’s true that Campbell has indeed used the alias “Tupac Shakur” and various forms of the name – Campbell is not scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 14, like the other booked “Tupac Amaru Shakur” is.

To make the LAPD’s claims even shadier, you can clearly see by looking at Campbell’s booking information below that he was born on February 10, 1970 and is 46 years old. Tupac would be 45-years-old. And his height is wrong too. Clarence Campbell is listed as 5′-9″, not 5′-10″ like the Tupac Shakur listed under booking no. 4922098.

What is going on? Is the real Tupac in police custody? Are police trying to keep the news on the down low and avoid a media circus at the courthouse on Friday?

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes to light.