Turkey’s Erdogan Introduces Death Penalty For Political Dissidents

Erdogan’s dream of reinstating Turkey’s death penalty is set to become reality after a new bill looks set to pass in Parliament.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make good on his promise of cleansing Turkey of “traitor citizens” and “political dissidents” – by sending them to their deaths.

Yahoo News reports:

Addressing crowds in Ankara on Saturday, Erdogan said he would ratify such a bill once it passed despite any objections it might spark in the West.

Erdogan made the comments in response to public chants calling for the death penalty, which Turkey abolished in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union.

Erdogan said:

“Soon, our government will bring (the bill) to Parliament…It’s what the people say that matters, not what the West thinks.”

The government has blamed the coup on the followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The cleric denies involvement.