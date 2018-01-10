Footage Shows Twitter Execs Boasting About Leaking Trump’s Private Messages

Project Veritas has released bombshell footage showing anti-Trump Twitter executives plotting to intentionally leak President Trump’s private messages to the public.

The undercover footage released Wednesday features a senior Twitter network engineer boasting about how he’d like to bring the President down by illegally peering into his personal DMs and handing them over to the Department of Justice.

The footage (below) not only reveals the culture of anti-Trump bias at the social media giant, but also their ability to peer into everyone’s account information on a whim.

From Project Veritas website:

A Project Veritas undercover investigation has revealed a senior network security engineer at Twitter stating that his company is “more than happy” to turn over the private communications and deleted tweets of President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.

If true, it is yet unknown whether Twitter is voluntarily disclosing this sensitive information or acting under a court order.

Twitter is currently in the midst of defending itself from left-leaning criticism that President Trump hasn’t been removed from the enormous media platform for violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service.”

“The fact is, even if Haynes was just speculating about helping Justice, his admission shows a clear and dangerous political bias at the highest levels of Twitter,” says Project Veritas founder and President James O’Keefe in the video.

“The question is: by Twitter giving private information about the President to the Justice Department, are they breaking the law, betraying a trust, following an official request or satisfying a political agenda by leading a crusade against the President.”