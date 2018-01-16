Twitter Staff Caught Spying On Users ‘D*ck Pics’ In Private DMs

Project Veritas has released undercover footage of Twitter executives boasting about spying on users’ private DMs, including downloading and sharing sexual imagery for their own personal pleasure.

In the shocking video, Twitter employees admit they view “everything you post” on their servers, including private “sex messages,” and “dick pics.”

The engineers also admit that Twitter analyzes this information to create a creepy “virtual profile” of you which they then sell to advertisers.

In the latest undercover Project Veritas video investigation, eight current and former Twitter employees also boast on camera about how they gleefully censor political content that they don’t like – 99% of which is Conservative.

BREAKING: Sr Network Security Engineer Reveals Twitter Ready to Give Trump's Private DMs to DOJ — WATCH FULL: https://t.co/Pqe70vH8Re pic.twitter.com/aYKmMR61Ep — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 10, 2018

This is the third video of Veritas’ Twitter investigation.

