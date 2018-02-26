Twitter Won’t Verify Parkland Survivor Who Supports Second Amendment

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. survivor who supports the Second Amendment says Twitter is refusing to verify his account in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Kyle Kashuv, a 16-year-old Parkland shooting survivor, has been extremely critical of Broward Sheriff’s Office in the wake of the shooting – much to the dismay of liberal media outlets and social media giants.

Twitchy.com reports: Kyle was on Fox News earlier today where he called out Sheriff Scott Israel for “virtue-signaling against the @NRA and against guns when he didn’t even act properly”:

.@KyleKashuv, Florida school shooting survivor: "On the @CNN town hall, we had the sheriff who was virtue-signaling against the @NRA and against guns when he didn't even act properly. The armed officer outside… let my classmates die when he stood outside and waited." pic.twitter.com/3ApK6wO3OU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2018

Again, nailed it.

Kyle, who lists himself as a 2nd Amendment supporter in his bio, has many friends who are gun supporters, but they think laws should be changed in Florida:

After Parkland, underneath survivors' emotions, it appears gun values still remain. "A lot are still gun supporters but they realize something has to be done," 16-year-old Kyle Kashuv said when I asked him if his friends have changed their minds on gun control laws as he has. pic.twitter.com/ypRc0aT1ot — Hope King (@lisahopeking) February 23, 2018

It’s an honest view:

Kashuv says of his own inner conflict: My previous opinion was everyone under the Constitution should be able to have their own gun — "It represents a national ideal." But currently I've seen that we have to have some restrictions on people who are not mentally stable pic.twitter.com/NN5GBLJLnP — Hope King (@lisahopeking) February 23, 2018

Now, with that said, why isn’t Twitter verifying this very legitimate voice in the discussion?

Listen to this Parkland survivor @KyleKashuv. He should be verified Twitter. https://t.co/5s3vQo0PZg — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

hey @twitter, you forgot to verify this one, sure it was an oversight — Christine (@cmdeb) February 25, 2018

He seems like a perfect fit to bring the right and left together:

Protecting Lives MUST be a bipartisan effort. #NeverAgain — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 25, 2018

The media lives for this:

I cannot thank @Book4Senate enough for her amazing work. Authentic. Hardworking. Although our opinions differ on certain issues, she's a democrat I truly admire. Godspeed pic.twitter.com/TlryRVxxjA — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 23, 2018

Come on, Twitter! Give Kyle the blue check and let’s hear more from him!