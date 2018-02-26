Twitter Won’t Verify Parkland Survivor Who Supports Second Amendment

Twitter refuses to verify pro-gun Parkland survivor

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. survivor who supports the Second Amendment says Twitter is refusing to verify his account in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Kyle Kashuv, a 16-year-old Parkland shooting survivor, has been extremely critical of Broward Sheriff’s Office in the wake of the shooting – much to the dismay of liberal media outlets and social media giants.

Twitchy.com reports: Kyle was on Fox News earlier today where he called out Sheriff Scott Israel for “virtue-signaling against the @NRA and against guns when he didn’t even act properly”:

Again, nailed it.

Kyle, who lists himself as a 2nd Amendment supporter in his bio, has many friends who are gun supporters, but they think laws should be changed in Florida:

It’s an honest view:

Now, with that said, why isn’t Twitter verifying this very legitimate voice in the discussion?

He seems like a perfect fit to bring the right and left together:

The media lives for this:

Come on, Twitter! Give Kyle the blue check and let’s hear more from him!

