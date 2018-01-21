Two More Children Dead After Receiving ‘Disastrous’ Flu Shot

Two healthy, young boys have died of the flu in the United States in the last week, and they had one thing in common — they both received the flu shot days before their tragic deaths.

Their deaths follow the warning given by a CDC doctor, who said this year’s “disastrous” flu shot may be responsible for the deadly flu epidemic sweeping the country.

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died,” the doctor said, adding “I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me.”

Scientists were worried this year’s flu season was going to be rough and their fears have been proven well founded. The flu season is off to a record-breaking start, with the CDC reporting widespread flu activity from coast to coast. Many health officials believe that 2018 will ultimately be the worst flu outbreak that we have experienced since 1918.

Arkansas Matters reported that Tyler Dannaway, of Little Rock, died earlier this week, days after receiving the flu shot. He was a healthy and boisterous child, according to his father, Steve Dannaway.

“If you met Tyler for five minutes, you didn’t forget Tyler,” his father said. “He loved giving huge bear hugs.“

A mother from Michigan is also warning parents about the flu shot after her sixth-grader son— who also received the flu shot —suddenly began showing symptoms of the flu, and died within days.

After 12-year-old Michael Messenger vomited while eating dinner, his mother, Jessica Decent-Doll, took him to an urgent care center near their home. Physicians screened Michael for the flu, and a rapid test for the virus came up negative.

With his vitals coming back normal, doctors gave Michael fluids and prescribed anti-nausea medication to ease his vomiting. But Michael’s symptoms worsened, and the next morning his father found him lying on the floor with his eyes open, almost entirely unresponsive. He was struggling to breathe.

After performing CPR and taking him to hospital, Michael was pronounced dead ninety minutes later.

The family buried Michael a week later on Jan. 18, and Decent-Doll said they are awaiting an autopsy report to determine what exactly killed their son.

“This flu or whatever is going around this year is unbelievably dangerous.”

A GoFundMe account has been started for Michael’s family to help with funeral expenses, and more than $12,000 has been raised so far.

THE VERDICT IS OUT ON FLU SHOTS

The tragic stories of children dying of the flu after receiving the flu shot is sadly not uncommon. Eight Santa Barbara County residents have died from the flu in the last fortnight. Seven of them had the flu shot.

This deadly pattern is replicating itself across the country. Yet health officials are still telling people to get the flu shot, even though it does not work well this season. Officials have started admitting that the vaccine it is only 10% effective.

The verdict is out on flu shots. Many medical experts now agree it is more important to protect yourself and your family from the flu vaccine than the flu itself.

Every year the pharmaceutical industry, medical experts and the mainstream media work hard to convince us to get vaccinated against the flu. 2018 is no different. But, as usual, we’re not being told the whole story.

Pharmaceutical companies provide mainstream media outlets with a huge percentage of their advertising revenue. Big pharmaceutical companies actually spend far more on advertising than research. We are talking hundreds of billions of dollars.

Big Pharma’s dollars have effectively purchased the silence of mainstream media. You can no longer believe anything they say about pharmaceuticals, especially vaccines.

It is clear Big Pharma is desperate to ensure mainstream media outlets never tell us about adverse reactions or the toxic chemicals being injected into us in the flu shot.

The flu vaccines actually do not immunize but sensitize the body against the virus

Have you ever noticed how vaccinated children get sick almost immediately following a vaccination?

This is because the flu virus is introduced into their bodies. So rather than immunize, the flu shot actually only sensitizes the body against the virus.

And the fact that it causes individuals to get ill following a shot indicates immuno-suppression (i.e. lowering of the immunity).

Makes you more susceptible to pneumonia and other contagious diseases

For someone with an already suppressed immune system, injecting strains of the flu virus can have devastating consequences.

If your body is already working to fight off a virus or simply operating with low immunity, a vaccine injection could put your body in serious danger of contracting influenza with stronger symptoms, or even worse pneumonia and other contagious diseases.

Weakens immunological responses

There have been literally thousands of medical journal articles published that show injecting vaccines can lead to harmful immunological responses and a host of other infections. Moreover, weak immunological responses only decrease a person’s ability to fight the diseases that the vaccine was supposed to protect against in the first place.

Serious neurological disorders

Evidence now suggests that ingredients in flu vaccinations can actually cause serious neurological disorders. In 1976 a significant number of those who received the flu vaccine acquired Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a disorder characterized by permanent nerve damage and even paralysis.

Flu vaccines can contain many harmful materials including detergent, mercury, formaldehyde, and strains of live flu virus.

Should you get a flu shot? If you are still unsure, and wondering who you should trust, consider this:

The very people pushing flu vaccinations, and putting the fear of God into anybody who abstains, are making billions of dollars each year.

Are these the people we should be trusting with our health?