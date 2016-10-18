Two Million Dead Voters Officially Registered To Vote

There are 18 million invalid voter registrations and an astonishing two million dead people registered to vote in the United States, according to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts.

One in eight voter registrations are “significantly inaccurate or no longer valid,” the study claims, proving the epic potential for voter fraud and election rigging.

“One of the more cynical arguments you hear from the left is that ‘Oh, well it’s not that many people, not that many instances of voter fraud,‘” said Charlie Hurt, appearing on Lou Dobbs Tonight. “And I’m thinking, my goodness, just one instance is terrible and unacceptable. Because, of course, one instance of voter fraud means that another person’s vote is being canceled out by that, and it undermines the very heart of what this government is supposed to be about.“

But with soft or nonexistent voter ID laws across the country, and a lack of law enforcement mechanisms to identify and prosecute voter fraud, we are not talking about one or two instances. The evidence points to mass voter fraud, and the potential for election rigging is real.

Judicial Warch president Tom Fitten said, “The best solution would be to reform the system in the long run – more voter ID and citizenship verification. In the short run, the American people should pressure law enforcement to prosecute voting fraud. This can be done at the local, state, and federal level.”

Democrat denial

However, in spite of all this, Democrats continue to insist that voter fraud is a myth. They argue that the low numbers of people convicted of voter fraud mean that the amount of voter fraud is negligible. But this is faulty logic. The low number of convictions don’t point to a lack of voter fraud, but rather to a culture of acceptance and a lack of serious law enforcement mechanisms to identify and prosecute the fraud.

As for Democrats claiming that strong voter ID laws are racist, the Heritage Foundation has shown that black voter turnout actually increased after North Carolina passed its strong voter ID law.

Do not believe that voter fraud does not exist. It’s real, the numbers are huge, it’s undermining true democracy in the United States, and we must work to eradicate it.