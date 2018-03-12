U.S. Warns If Security Council Doesn’t Act On Syria, Washington Will

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has warned that if the U.N. Security Council fails to act on Syria, Washington will take measures on its own.



Nikki Haley said on Monday that the US “remains prepared to act if we must,” just like it did last year when it launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government air base over a deadly chemical weapons attack which they blamed on President Assad

Haley told the Security Council: “It is not the path we prefer, but it is a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again…..When the international community consistently fails to act, there are times when states are compelled to take their own action.”

New York Times reports: Haley’s warning came as the United States asked the Security Council to demand an immediate 30-day ceasefire in Damascus and rebel-held eastern Ghouta, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, backed by Russia and Iran, say they are targeting “terrorist” groups which are shelling the capital.

The Security Council demanded a 30-day ceasefire across Syria in a unanimously adopted Feb. 24 resolution. Russia had said the Security Council could not impose a ceasefire without a deal between the warring parties.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefed the council on Monday on the implementation of the resolution.