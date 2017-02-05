UC Berkeley Staff Helped Beat Milo Fan To ‘Bloody Pulp’

A UC Berkeley rioter who beat a Milo Yiannopoulos audience member to a bloody pulp has been revealed to be a staffer from the university.

Dabney Miller, staff member at UC Berkeley, bragged online about using violence against conservatives outside the venue Milo was due to give a speech at on Wednesday night.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

He posted images of one man he knocked to the ground and pummeled with his fists before someone pulled him away.

Dabney Miller draws a paycheck from the UC Berkeley administration.

On Wednesday Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley – the historical home of the free speech movement.

Violent far left rioters and goons shut the talk down.

The progressive thugs started fires, assaulted women, beat Trump supporters unconscious, raided ATMs, shot off fireworks and destroyed private property.

“Dave Darker,” A Twitter user from Europe, discovered that Miller works for the university.

Darker was able to put the pieces together after Dabney Miller bragged online about beating a conservative in the street.

Miller posted the photo of one injured conservative he knocked over a bike.

Dabney Miller has a significant online presence.

He’s employed by the university.

So this guy who bragged about beating conservatives standing in line to see a speech works for UC Berkeley.

Go figure!