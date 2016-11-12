UFO caught following Trump during his campaign trail

A UFO was filmed following President elect Donald Trump during one of his campaigns, hovering close to his helicopter as it flew over Iowa.

A citizen managed to capture the unidentified flying object and then reported the UFO sighting to the US national UFO database.

Express.co.uk reports:

The witness, who has reported it to a US national UFO database, said: “Donald Trump was at the Iowa State Fair giving kids a ride in his helicopter.

“We were walking down the street to the fair. Donald Trump’s helicopter was flying overhead so I got my phone out and snapped a picture.

“Later on that day when I was sitting in the shade I got my phone out to see how my picture had come out. That’s when I noticed the object in the photo.”

The Iowa Mutual UFO Network, which records such sightings, branch is said to be is investigating.

MUFON spokesman Roger Marsh said: “The object could be any number of things from a second helicopter to a bird.

“Photo analysis should be able to pinpoint exactly what the object is.”