Latest

UFO Caught Following Trump During His Campaign Trail

Posted on November 12, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 0 Comments

UFO caught following Trump during his campaign trail

A UFO was filmed following President elect Donald Trump during one of his campaigns, hovering close to his helicopter as it flew over Iowa. 

A citizen managed to capture the unidentified flying object and then reported the UFO sighting to the US national UFO database.

Express.co.uk reports:

The witness, who has reported it to a US national UFO database, said: “Donald Trump was at the Iowa State Fair giving kids a ride in his helicopter.

RELATED CONTENT
trump
The United Nations has been caught interfering in the U.S. election by encouraging Americans living abroad to vote against Donald Trump.

“We were walking down the street to the fair. Donald Trump’s helicopter was flying overhead so I got my phone out and snapped a picture.

“Later on that day when I was sitting in the shade I got my phone out to see how my picture had come out. That’s when I noticed the object in the photo.”

The Iowa Mutual UFO Network, which records such sightings, branch is said to be is investigating.

MUFON spokesman Roger Marsh said: “The object could be any number of things from a second helicopter to a bird.

“Photo analysis should be able to pinpoint exactly what the object is.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire