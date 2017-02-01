Fleet Of UFOs Filmed Crossing Mexican Border Into US

A startling fleet of UFOs flying over the Mexican border into the United States has been mysteriously removed from the internet.

The 15-minute clip shows around ten UFOs hovering above border control at Tijuana, Mexico as Customs and border officers abandon their posts in order to film the spectacle.

The Sun reports:

Cars stopped and beeped their horns as hundreds stared skywards in disbelief at what they were seeing.

But after the footage was posted on Instagram attracting more than 30,000 views and 200 comments it quickly disappeared without a trace.

The video and its subsequent vanishing act has now set conspiracy theorists‘ tongues wagging.

Tyler from UFO monitoring group Secureteam said: “The footage was captured on the Tijuana border on the Mexico side.

“(The footage) captures what can best be described as a fleet or an extremely large grouping of UFOs that look like they are stopping traffic or at least slowing it down.

“Even border patrol agents are seen with their cameras, eyes up focusing on these objects that seem to be just littering the clouds.

“This was posted on Instagram….but then the page was removed. The footage has been taken down. This is actually really strange.

“It had around 30,000 views and a couple of hundred comments but now it is gone. It had only been up for a few hours.

“These are objects which someone possibly did not want seen on Instagram which is a big red flag. This gives a signal that we may well have something here.”

And the UFO expert is convinced the footage is genuine.

“At first they are random but towards the end four of them align in a rectangular formation so they can’t be balloons,” he said.

“Whatever they are even the border control agents are focusing on them.”

Earlier this week, the Mexican president cancelled a landmark meeting with Donald Trump as their war of words over the President’s controversial border wall escalated.

President Enrique Pena Nieto informed the White House he won’t go to Washington next week after Trump told him “if he was unwilling to pay for the wall, he might as well stay at home”.