UK Government Quietly Declassifies All UFO Files

The British government secretly declassified nearly all of their UFO files last month, making them publicly available to read.

15 out of 18 of the remaining secret UFO files are now available to read in person at the National Archives in Kew, London, but are not yet available online.

IFLS reports:

“The lack of digital copies has done nothing but excite conspiracy theorist that have been overblowing the quite lackluster release of documents provided by the Minister of Defence (MoD).”

The UK government’s response to inquires about UFO’s is as typical as you might imagine.

“No UFO sighting reported to [MoD] has ever revealed anything to suggest an extra-terrestrial presence or military threat to the UK,” the RAF‟s Air Command’s Carl Mantell said. “There is no defence benefit in [MoD] recording, collating, analysing or investigating UFO sightings,” he continued in the briefing.

Most files in this load were released 4 years ago in 2013, through the National Archives. They can be found here.

A year after that, the MoD revealed they had withheld 18 documents from being released because they “contained some content that the Ministry might not want to be publically available.”

In 2008- 2009, the UK UFO desk received 851 reports of sightings. People described seeing various colored lights floating in the sky.

It is claimed that “all of these incidents were Chinese lanterns from nearby weddings,” but how likely is it that 851 times, people happened to be next to a wedding using Chinese lanterns…? I’ve personally seen strange, colored floating orbs in California but I don’t know what they are.

However, people interested in this are more likely to face a dead end in their investigation than anything explosive and conclusive. If there were some bombshell openly released by any government, people would be wise to believe it’s for a strategic purpose.

The truth about UFO’s and extraterrestrial life is probably more improbable and complex than any of us know. There’s no guarantee that these governments know either. Some people with firsthand experience might have knowledge only they can truly value because they saw it firsthand.

In any case, no government is likely to voluntarily expose sensitive info themselves without an agenda.