UK Headteacher Bans Pupils From Touching Snow

A UK headmaster has been branded a “snowflake”. after he banned pupils at his school from touching the snow.

As snow falls across much of Britain, some schools have implemented bans on snowball fights – but one headteacher has taken it a step further and banned students from even touching the snow.

Ges Smith, from the Jo Richardson Community School in Dagenham, East London, who is already being mocked for his decision, appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend his rule.

He claims his decision was based on “health and safety” concerns.

The Independent reports: Host Susanna Reid said: “Oh come on sir. It is just a bit of snow – let us throw a snowball.”

But Smith held his position, responding: “If it was that simple, I would let them throw snowballs all day long.

“The problem is, it only takes one student, one piece of grit, one stone in a snowball in an eye with an injury and we change our view.”

And according to Smith, as the school has a duty of care, “the rules are don’t touch the snow. If you don’t touch the snow you’re not going to throw it.”

Should schools ban snowball fights? Headteacher Ges Smith thinks it’s a duty of care issue #GMB pic.twitter.com/YjmXx5ZHUd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 27, 2018

The ban on snow also keeps children from getting their clothes wet – which would make them unprepared for school, according to Smith.

Host Piers Morgan was equally baffled by the headteacher’s stance as his co-hosts – and questioned whether the school would produce children “unprepared for normal life.”

However, people are arguing for both sides of the debate on social media.

Many have branded Ges Smith a “snowflake” for his stance – especially as some other schools show off “pupils versus staff” snowball fights.