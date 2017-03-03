UK Pedophile Epidemic So Big Police Ask Vigilante Group To Takeover

UK police say that the pedophile problem has become so big they are now asking radical vigilante groups to help them tackle the problem.

The British government has continuously allowed child sex abusers to roam free amid a push by the elite to normalise pedophilia and lessen penalties for offenders. With very little being done to prevent online grooming, a ‘pedophile hunting’ group called Dark Justice have stepped in to work with police in the UK in order to bring offenders to justice.

Policehour.co.uk reports:

The documentary showcases a number of the work Dark Justice have carried out to bring offenders to justice across the UK and ends with an offender being arrested within Newcastle Train Station.

Who are Dark Justice?

Dark Justice is an online group that are often compared to as vigilantes who pose as underage children to trap paedophiles.

They are far from the image of vigilantes within the way they operate, They are very professional and passionate about putting child sex offenders behind bars. They operate in a completely different way to other Paedophile hunters online. Dark Justice is arguably an asset to British policing.

The people they catch aren’t even on the Police radar, No intelligence exists about them and often it is the first offence that person has ever been charged with.

Dark Justice is often mentioned in Locker rooms across UK Police Stations as the officers on the ground do have an admiration for the work they are doing.

Although they mainly operate within the Northumbria, Cleveland and Durham Police areas they are not afraid to investigate Paedophiles further afield.

Detectives within CID rooms welcome them because the ethical techniques Dark Justice use are able to be admitted into court as evidence.

They don’t comprise any legal proceeding they are involved with and never name anyone involved in investigations until they have been charged.

Dark Justice is basically handing over the perfect investigation to detectives gift wrapped or in policing terms a boxed off job. That requires little further work and investigation.

They operate without the limitations of red tape that officers have to stay within and have the ability to save detectives thousands of pounds in costs to carry out detailed forensic examinations of devices. They are basically caught red handed

They are basically caught red handed and interviewed on camera the moment they are meet and admit their crimes on film. Something that would be unlawful for a police officer todo.

Having recently met Dark Justice, Police Hour discovered their passion for keeping child sex offenders off the streets. Unlike others, they aren’t all about the fame. Dark Justice simply noticed that the police were being cut back and didn’t have the funding to tackle online grooming within the North East.

Dark Justice is actually a self-funded project to catch child sex offenders with a lot of the money to fund their work coming out of their own pockets. The truth is they are just two ground geordie lads looking to take offenders off the streets.

They spoke very passionately about their objections to cuts to policing and that is where we believe that Dark Justice offers a lot more to policing than meets the eye.

Although Dark Justice does not currently work directly with police forces and we are sure that seniors officers will instantly disagree with us on ethical terms and instantly shut down the idea.

But we believe that Police Forces across the UK should embrace and work closely with the likes of Dark Justice. Simply because of the lawful way in which they operate.

We pay drugs dealers for information

Many forces pay drug dealers and convicted criminals for information, In fact we paid £22 Million to police informants for crimes such as drug dealing. We are talking about school children being raped and sexually assaulted after being groomed on services such as Whats App and Facebook.

We believe forces should reach out to Dark Justice in the same way and consider ways of working with groups such as Dark Justice. We know their work has already resulted in 63 arrests with 29 of those convicted and the remaining currently on police bail.

15 of those 29 so far convicted were handed custodial sentences due to the hard work and efforts of Dark Justice.

But what about the strains of evidence that aren’t strong enough but simply added to the bigger picture that would build on police intelligence.

This would enable forces to greatly gather further and better intelligence on child sex offenders without all the red tape.

The police have a lot to learn from the modern day tactics being used by Dark Justice that would greatly enrich the investigations of online child sex offenders.

Hindering investigations.

You are going to get your old school and detectives who say leave police work to the police. I’m sure Dark Justice have faced this a number of times when old school bobbies but the truth is the police Don’t have the time, resources or the money to intercept child sex offenders before an offence happens.

Within our field, we have certainly heard these negative comments surrounding Dark Justice However they are very professional within the way they operate. They do not use entrapment and online sex offenders always engage within a conversation with them first.

Dark Justice uses intervention to prevent offences from happening. It is a reality that the police are powerless to prevent child sex offenders from grooming children online before an offence happens.

A Cleveland Police Spokesperson told Police Hour: “Whilst police investigate information supplied by vigilante groups we cannot condone such actions – they may have the best of intentions, but members of these groups put themselves at risk and they can also put vulnerable victims at risk whilst disrupting police investigations. Police advise people not to carry out their own enquiries, but to contact them and raise their concerns with the authorities who can investigate thoroughly and in the safest possible way.”