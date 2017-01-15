Ukraine Guilty Of Interfering In 2016 Election To Help Hillary

Evidence has emerged that the government of Ukraine colluded with Hillary Clinton during the US election in order to ensure she defeated Trump.

According to new reports, Hillary had a team of Ukraine government officials actively interfering in the US election to swing it in her favor.

Hermancain.com reports:

Since Hillary is so wonderful, there’s no way she could have lost – especially not to a man like Donald Trump. Democrats need a scapegoat and “Russians” are their most reliable boogeyman. Trump, the GOP, the media, everyone, colluded with the ruskies to “hack the election” and destroy poor, sweet, innocent, Hillary Clinton.

As you’re no doubt aware, this kind of collusion makes Trump unfit for the presidency. He should resign or something. Possibly, he should be in jail.

Hillary’s team would NEVER do something like tha- …uh oh.

As the Politico reports, Hillary had her own squad of foreign interlopers.

Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office. They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found.

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Manafort’s resignation and advancing the narrative that Trump’s campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine’s foe to the east, Russia. But they were far less concerted or centrally directed than Russia’s alleged hacking and dissemination of Democratic emails.

Let’s get this straight. Unlike the Trump/Russia situation, where there is no evidence of collusion at all, here we have proof that a DNC op was working directly with a foreign government to swing the election in Hillary’s favor. Not only that, but the efforts paid off – resulting in the scalp of Paul Manafort.

Yet left-wing loyalists are still whinging about the evils of foreign involvement?

I get that Ukraine, a former Soviet state, is more aligned with western ideals than Putin. However – if it’s really about ‘foreign involvement’ – shouldn’t Hillary supporters be equally outraged by their own party’s behavior?

Nah. Of course not. As usual, the Democrats have revealed themselves to be the party of projection. If they’re accusing you of doing something, you can bet they’ve already tried it.