UN Climate Change Agenda Plot To Create ‘New World Order’

A former adviser to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has accused the United Nations (UN) of using the climate change agenda to usher in the New World Order.

Maurice Newman accused the UN of using climate change as a tool to expand its control over the entire globe.

Themindunleashed.com reports:

Newman wrote:

“This is not about facts or logic. It’s about a new world order under the control of the United Nations. It’s a well-kept secret, but 95% of the climate models we are told prove the link between CO2 emissions and catastrophic global warming have been found, after nearly two decades of temperature stasis, to be in error.”

Newman went on to explain that not only is the UN involved, but that the White House plays an instrumental role in the dissemination of climate change information:

“The real agenda is concentrated political authority. Global warming is the hook. Eco-catastrophists have captured the UN and are extremely well funded. They have a hugely powerful ally in the White House.”

Maurice Newman isn’t the only one who has disagreed with the climate change narrative, as The Weather Channel founder, John Coleman, has also been publicly stating that the climate change information is highly skewed and has turned into a political farse. In an interview with CNN, John Coleman stated:

“The U.S. government puts about $2.5 billion dollars directly for climate research every year. It only gives that money to scientists who will produce scientific results that support the global warming hypothesis. So, they [the scientists] don’t have any choice. If you’re gonna get the money, you’ve got to support their [the U.S. government] position. Therefore, 97% of the scientific reports published support global warming. Why? Because those are the ones the government pays for and that’s where the money is. It’s real simple. But that doesn’t mean it’s right. That doesn’t make it true, that only makes it bought and paid for. The money goes in circles.”

John Coleman has also stated that there is a petition that has been signed by over 31,000 scientists claiming that the information about climate change is dramatically skewed. You can take a look at the petition here, as well as the scientific information they present to explain their position.

While there is still controversy around this topic with conflicting beliefs from different people, what is absolutely clear and true, regardless of your beliefs around this subject is that we have a need to continue the shift to clean energy technology like solar and wind power. We have the technology to do so completely already, though greed by the oil industries throughout the world is currently a major obstacle. However, with major transnational projects happening like the Asian Super-Grid, which will connect Japan, China, Russia and South Korea through solar and wind power, and Tesla’s recent announcement about solar panel roofs that are likely to cost less than a normal roof in 2017, the move to renewable energy is unstoppable.