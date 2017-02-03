UN Admit ‘Global Warming’ Is Really About Destroying Capitalism

The United Nations has admitted the “global warming” agenda they are pushing so hard is not about saving the environment, but is really about destroying capitalism.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, United Nations official Christiana Figueres admitted that the global warming conspiracy set by the U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, of which she is the executive secretary, has the ultimate goal of dismantling capitalism and replacing it with an as yet unnamed model.

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”

Given that capitalism is the only economic model that has worked in the last 150 years, the admission that the United Nations is attempting to “intentionally change the economic model” is startling.

The question is also raised: what economic model do the United Nations intend to install in place of free-market capitalism?

The evidence for capitalism is prima facie: From a feudal order that lasted a thousand years, produced zero growth and kept workdays long and lifespans short, the countries that have embraced free-market capitalism have enjoyed a system in which output has increased 70-fold, work days have been halved and lifespans doubled.

The admission by Figueres adds weight to President Trump’s long-standing claims that man-made global warming is a hoax perpetuated by the elite to make money and damage the U.S. economy,

President Trump says America isn’t going to stand for it anymore.

“Obama thinks it’s the number one problem in the world today. I think it’s very low on the list,” Trump said on the Hugh Hewitt show, indicating a major shift in U.S. policy.

The weather has been so cold for so long that the global warming HOAXSTERS were forced to change the name to climate change to keep $ flow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

Trump continued: “You know in the 1920s people talked about global cooling, they thought the earth was cooling. I believe there is weather and I believe there is change and I believe it goes up and it goes down and it goes up again and it changes depending on years and centuries.“