In 2013, a television series meant to air on the SyFy channel entitled “Rewind” only aired one episode, then was promptly taken off the air with no explanation – could it’s connection to September of 2015 and CERN have something to do with it? The pilot that did air was a ratings success, with millions of people tuning in, eager to enjoy a new television show – why was the plug pulled after only one episode, even though other episodes were filmed?

Lisa Haven explains:

Years later, we may have discovered the reason why SyFy pulled the series from this extremely controversial show and you won’t believe some of the things that were discovered.

In the video below youtuber, C.Ervana, delves into the pilot of the movie and uncovers some “coincidental” details found linking it to the highly discussed month of September. Not only that but she further describes how the movie reveals the opening of CERN on September 23rd—which just so happens to be the “Day of Atonement” on the Jewish calendar. Here is the breaking report and trust me! It’s well worth the 9 minutes!

When is CERN Scheduled to “Open the Door”? Answer—September

When is the United Nations Meeting? Answer—September 25th-27th and on the 26th they will be hosting the “International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons” A “world peace” gathering.

Is it all just one big fat coincidence? Or are we really being given signs about something coming in the month of September? I guess I’ll leave that up to you to decide…

Personally, I don’t believe a nuke will happen on that date or in the month of September as the video portrays. However it is possible that IF an event like this were planned, that it could be averted if we bring enough attention to it. That said, there are many events that are lining up in that month that we need to keep our eyes on…