Unaired TV Show Cancelled For Showing Truth About September 2015 and CERN?

In 2013, a television series meant to air on the SyFy channel entitled “Rewind” only aired one episode, then was promptly taken off the air with no explanation – could it’s connection to September of 2015 and CERN have something to do with it?  The pilot that did air was a ratings success, with millions of people tuning in, eager to enjoy a new television show – why was the plug pulled after only one episode, even though other episodes were filmed?

Years later, we may have discovered the reason why SyFy pulled the series from this extremely controversial show and you won’t believe some of the things that were discovered.

In the video below youtuber, C.Ervana, delves into the pilot of the movie and uncovers some “coincidental” details found linking it to the highly discussed month of September. Not only that but she further describes how the movie reveals the opening of CERN on September 23rd—which just so happens to be the “Day of Atonement” on the Jewish calendar. Here is the breaking report and trust me! It’s well worth the 9 minutes!

When is CERN Scheduled to “Open the Door”? Answer—September

 

When is the United Nations Meeting? Answer—September 25th-27th and on the 26th they will be hosting the “International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons”  A “world peace” gathering.

 

Is it all just one big fat coincidence? Or are we really being given signs about something coming in the month of September?  I guess I’ll leave that up to you to decide…

 

Personally, I don’t believe a nuke will happen on that date or in the month of September as the video portrays. However it is possible that IF an event like this were planned, that it could be averted if we bring enough attention to it. That said, there are many events that are lining up in that month that we need to keep our eyes on…

  • Lee James Evans

    Time travel when do we want it? It.s irrelevant………..If its going to happen it happened already. We would not even notice what point does this serve ? what ark can you board when said ark is time traveling to stop you boarding or needing to board. But that is seeing this as a fact I myself see a writer using what was big at that time. Also here is the pilot IMBD aka the movie… look up the other facts that its kind of a remake…… http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2193185/ http://www.scifistream.com/2013/08/syfy-drops-time-travel-show-rewind/

    I mean nice try but what point here ???

  • Brody Jackson

    Good grief. Here’s what I am going to do – wait and see. Just like the rest of you.

  • Magic

    The only part of the theory that I think is plausible is that I do think there is a very big chance that what the CERN Scientists are trying to do is that there trying to create worm-wholes which in theory would give them the ability to travel through time. The rest in my opinion is quite a stretch.

  • Kelly Kellz
  • outlyer06

    alright this shit is getting old…towards the end of every year there’s yet another end of the world scenario being forcast…i’ll just wait…if the world ends so be it…if not….well there will be a new ” end of days “prophecy or some shit to be paranoid about next year

  • Cidadão Revoltado

    Hope nothing happens… FIFA 16 is out that day and I want to play….

    • Idalia Mora

      Your comment just made my life!! Too great!! Hope you’re having a great day!

    • Frank Lazar

      I remember this show. I would say that the most likely reasons it never made it beyond the pilot, was that one… it’ was pretty mediocre, and it might have been sued by the makers of “7 Days” another scifi time travel show with the same premise that was already in production. BTW CERN does’t open this September, it’s been open for DECADES, and the Large Hadron Collider has been running since 2008.

