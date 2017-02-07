“Unimaginable” Radiation Levels Detected At Fukushima

Radiation levels have reached what experts have called an “unimaginable” intensity inside the containment structure of reactor No. 2 at the Fukushima nuclear facility

The facility’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) say that the level of radiation measured inside the reactor is 530 sieverts per hour, which is more than 100 times the intensity needed to kill most humans who are exposed for just a brief time.

An official of the National Institute of Radiological Sciences said medical professionals have never considered dealing with this level of radiation in their work.

The Guardian reports: A single dose of one sievert is enough to cause radiation sickness and nausea; 5 sieverts would kill half those exposed to it within a month, and a single dose of 10 sieverts would prove fatal within weeks.

Tepco also said image analysis had revealed a hole in metal grating beneath the same reactor’s pressure vessel. The one-metre-wide hole was probably created by nuclear fuel that melted and then penetrated the vessel after the tsunami knocked out Fukushima Daiichi’s back-up cooling system.

According to Natural News: The melted fuel rods which are generating this radiation have apparently bored a hole through the floor of the containment vessel, meaning they may be very close to coming into contact with ground water or ocean water (or may have already struck it). Melting fuel rods also vastly increases the risk of nuclear fuel criticality which could “explode” the deadly radioactive elements into the open atmosphere. Yet nearly the entire mainstream media remains in a complete news blackout over this devastating development that threatens the sustainability of all life in the Northern hemisphere.

Officials find large section under reactor 2 is “unstable… and about to collapse”

NHK reports:

Officials speculate that fuel debris–a mixture of nuclear fuel and melted parts of the reactor’s facility–may be emitting strong radiation inside the vessel.

They were planning to conduct closer examinations as early as next week by deploying a robot that is capable of measuring the temperature and radiation levels.

But some experts warn that a camera attached to the robot may not function properly given the high radiation. They say more preparations are needed.

Last week’s probe found that part of a metal grating just beneath the reactor was missing. The robot was supposed to move around on the grating. The image analysis also found that an around one square-meter section near the missing segment is about to collapse.