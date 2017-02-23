Latest

University Of Washington Claims Proper Grammar And Spelling Is Racist

Posted on February 23, 2017 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 1 Comment

Expecting Americans to use proper grammar and spelling is racist, according to the University of Washington's latest press release.

Expecting Americans to use proper grammar and spelling is racist, according to the University of Washington’s latest press release.

In order to not be racist, teachers at the liberal university must allow students to use “non-standard spelling” (previously known as incorrect spelling) and accept that the idea of “proper grammar” is a racist concept that has been used to restrict opportunities and privileges, according to Washington University’s Writing Center.

Linguistic and writing research has shown clearly for many decades that there is no inherent ‘standard’ of English,” claims the writing center’s statement. “Language is constantly changing. These two facts make it very difficult to justify placing people in hierarchies or restricting opportunities and privileges because of the way people communicate in particular versions of English.

The university’s Writing Center Director, Dr. Asoa Inoue, claims that expecting students to use proper grammar and spelling is a racist position for a teacher to hold.

It is a founding assumption that, if believed, one must act differently than we, the institution and its agents, have up to this point,” Inoue claimed. As the statement reads “Racism is pervasive. It is in the systems, structures, rules, languages, expectations, and guidelines that make up our classes, school, and society.”

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Jill Purdy, claimed that the Writing Center’s new statement is a great example of how academia can fight back against racism. “Language is the bridge between ideas and action,” she claimed. “So how we use words has a lot of influence on what we think and do.”

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (630 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

  • mike

    is that what the higher education system is like ? no wonder we have so many idiots in our country, while the Asian population produces smarter people. What a bunch of fools

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire