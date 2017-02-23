University Of Washington Claims Proper Grammar And Spelling Is Racist

Expecting Americans to use proper grammar and spelling is racist, according to the University of Washington’s latest press release.

In order to not be racist, teachers at the liberal university must allow students to use “non-standard spelling” (previously known as incorrect spelling) and accept that the idea of “proper grammar” is a racist concept that has been used to restrict opportunities and privileges, according to Washington University’s Writing Center.

“Linguistic and writing research has shown clearly for many decades that there is no inherent ‘standard’ of English,” claims the writing center’s statement. “Language is constantly changing. These two facts make it very difficult to justify placing people in hierarchies or restricting opportunities and privileges because of the way people communicate in particular versions of English.”

The university’s Writing Center Director, Dr. Asoa Inoue, claims that expecting students to use proper grammar and spelling is a racist position for a teacher to hold.

“It is a founding assumption that, if believed, one must act differently than we, the institution and its agents, have up to this point,” Inoue claimed. As the statement reads “Racism is pervasive. It is in the systems, structures, rules, languages, expectations, and guidelines that make up our classes, school, and society.”

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Jill Purdy, claimed that the Writing Center’s new statement is a great example of how academia can fight back against racism. “Language is the bridge between ideas and action,” she claimed. “So how we use words has a lot of influence on what we think and do.”