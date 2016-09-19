Uri Geller Predicts Donald Trump Will Be President

World famous psychic and illusionist Uri Geller has predicted Donald Trump will defeat Hillary Clinton and be the next President of the United States of America.

The paranormalist, famous for using telepathy and psychokinesis in his performances, has studied the numerology surrounding the current election and claims the numbers show Trump will reign supreme in the November election.

Writing on his official Facebook page, the illusionist said that whether you like him or dislike him “Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States of America!“

Uri Geller explained the power behind the number 11 and its role in shaping the universe we live in.

If you’re not convinced on the importance of 11, please see this page on my website: http://www.urigeller.com/are-your-eyes-attracted-to-11-11/

More significant people with eleven letters in their name:

Jesus Christ

Antony Blair

Nostradamus

Pope Francis

Colin Powell

There are so many other historically significant people, places and events that also include 11, or 11.11, read the article, it will blow your mind!



Please let me know your thoughts, and if you are unhappy – or happy at the thought of Donald Trump becoming President, please let me know why, it interests me to hear your perspective.



By the way, do you know of any other people or important events or places that are not on my page about 11.11, please comment to let me know.

In the article titled Are Your Eyes Attracted To 11:11? Uri Geller explains the historical and numerological importance of the number 11:

Are your eyes attracted to 11.11?

If your attention has been drawn to clocks and watches at exactly 11:11, then read the following:

I started experiencing this rather bizarre occurrence when I was forty years old, at first I thought they were coincidences, I would stand with my back to a digital clock and something made me turn around and I would notice that the time would be 11:11. These incidents intensified I would be checked into hotel rooms on floor 11 room 1111. I started noticing these digits on computers, microwave ovens, cars, documents, etc. I decided to write about it on my website. I was immediately inundated by hundreds of emails from all around the world. Individuals were telling me their own 11:11 stories, almost always saying “I thought it only happened to me”. It is difficult for me to decipher what this is all about but my intuition tells me its positive.

I have been asked many times about the September 11th 2001 attacks in New York and Washington. People ask me how I can claim that 11/11 is positive when there were so many deaths in those attacks?

My answer is that those attacks would have been far worse if the terrorists had used a dirty nuclear weapon in the form of a suitcase bomb that could have been placed anywhere in New York, Los Angeles, London or any other heavily populated city. If that had happened the consequences would have been far more devastating.

I believe that those who died on September 11th did not die in vain.

This was a massive wake-up call to the world reminding us that the know-how to put such a bomb together is already out there.

Needless to say, such an explosion would have killed over 100,000 people and irradiated an area of hundreds of square miles with deadly radioactivity that would remain there for years.

Remember Chernobyl, now a ghost town?

When I see the number 1111 I pray for sick children and world peace, the prayer takes a moment but it’s very powerful. Please if you can do the same I believe it helps!

I believe that people who have constant contact with the 1111 phenomena have some type of a positive mission to accomplish. It is still a mystery to me what it is that we all have to do or why are we all being gathered and connected together, but it is very real and tangible, I feel that it is immensely positive, almost like there is a thinking entity sending us these physical and visual signs from the universe. In me, it activates the power of prayer, love and determination to some how help the world. Some day I suspect we will find out the true meaning behind this puzzling phenomenon. It could start happening to you too after reading my website.

String theory is said to be the theory of everything. It is a way of describing every force and matter regardless of how large or small or weak or strong it is. There are a few eleven’s that have been found in string theory.

I find this to be interesting since this theory is supposed to explain the universe! The first eleven that was noticed is that string theory has to have 11 parallel universes (discussed in the beginning of the “11.11” article) and without including these universes, the theory does not work.

The second is that Brian Greene has 11 letters in his name. For those of you who do not know, he is a physicist as well as the author of The Elegant Universe, which is a book explaining string theory. (His book was later made into a mini series that he hosted.) Another interesting find is that Isaac Newton (who’s ideas kicked off string theory many years later) has 11 letters in his name as well as John Schwarz. Schwarz was one of the two men who worked out the anomalies in the theory. Plus, 1 person + 1 person = 2 people = equality.

Also, the two one’s next to each other is 11. The two men had to find the same number (496) on both sides of the equation in order for the anomalies to be worked out, so the equation had to have equality! There were two matching sides to the equation as well because they ultimately got 496 on both sides. So, the 1 + 1 = 2 = equality applies for the equation as well.

Here is something more than the paranormal or numerology – something very fundamental about the scientific and mathematical nature of the universe, involving unary arithmetic.

(a): 11=3, in binary arithmetic. 3 is the cornerstone of the trinity and also Hinduism.



(b): 1 male + 1 female are needed to produce 1 child. Ergo, 1 + 1 = 3, in reproduction.



(c): The building block of all existence since the “the Big Bang” is Hydrogen, which through nuclear fusion has produced all the other atoms known to humankind. Hydrogen is another 11, group 1, period 1, two ones of different type.



(d): The Yin and the Yang are also 11 – two ones of opposite kind, reflecting the duality of the universe in eastern religions and modern computer technology.



(e): Following year 1BC is the year 1AD – another 11, since our modern calendar has no year 0, which is why the 21st century officially began on Jan 1st, 2001.



(f): And finally there is the oddity of the number 10, which historically grew out of counting on our fingers. The oddity is that 10 = 1010 in binary arithmetic – 10:10. HOWEVER, if you count the fingers on your hands in unary arithmetic – no zeros – then 10 fingers, in unary mathematics, = 11111111111 – EXACTLY 11 ONES.