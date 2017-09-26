US Conducts First Airstrikes In Libya Under Trump, Killing 17

U.S. forces have carried out their first airstrikes inside Libya since Trump’s inauguration.

At least 17 people were killed, all ISIS militants linked to “multiple attacks across Europe,” according to U.S. military.

Three vehicles were also destroyed, inside a desert camp 150 miles southeast of Sirte.

Anti War reports:

African Command (AFRICOM) claimed that the drone strikes targeted a desert camp which “had been connected to multiple attacks across Europe.” Such a claim is common in US military attacks in nations the US is not engaged in a war.

That’s because legally speaking such strikes rest on them being special cases involving specific threats to allies. This language features in official reports on myriad US airstrikes across Africa in recent years.

The last US airstrikes in Libya took place the day before Trump’s inauguration, killing over 80 people around Sirte. The Pentagon gave almost an identical justification at the time that everyone killed was “external plotters” for ISIS, and tried to connect the killings to a recent attack in Germany.

