Rogue Ambassador To UN Nikki Haley: Protect Israel, Target Iran

US/Israel Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has slammed the Security Council for not promoting enough wars in the Middle East, particularly with axis-of-evil Iran, which has been on America’s and Israel’s bombing list for a long time.

The former waffle house waitress says a culture of Israel-bashing is prevalent in the United Nations.

She says the UN is not focused on the real culprit responsible for promoting wars in the Middle East, referring to Iran instead of the usual suspects, that include Israel, US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and a few others.

Nikki Haley poses a threat to world peace.

From Russia Insider:

Haley, a former Waffle House waitress, is the latest addition — and rising star — of Israel’s UN delegation.

According to Haley, “Iran is using Hezbollah to expand its regional aspirations. That is a threat that should be dominating our discussions at the Security Council.”

Israel’s envoy recited some very purple prose during her remarks at the Security Council meeting:

In Syria, Hezbollah controls territory on the ground. With Iran's instructions, its militias stand side-by-side with Syrian troops as they slaughter the Syrian people. Hezbollah helped Assad starve and destroy Aleppo.

Iran’s Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo fired back, accusing the US and Israel of seeking “to remove the Palestinian issue that is central to all the conflicts in the Middle East from these open debates.”

He described the goo that came out of Haley’s mouth as “unsubstantiated allegations … designed and perpetrated hysterically by Israel and certain countries in the region including those who fully supported Saddam Hussein’s aggression against Iran.”

After her remarkable performance, Haley tweeted:

She’s a danger to herself and everyone around her.

‘America first’ lasted for about 10 seconds.