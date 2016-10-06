US Army Chief Issues Stark Warning To Russia

In comments directed at Russia, US Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley issued a warning to America’s enemies on Tuesday, saying they was ready to “destroy” any foe, anywhere, at any time.

“We will beat you harder than you have ever been beaten before“

Infowars reports:

“I want to be clear to those who wish to do us harm….the United States military – despite all of our challenges, despite our [operational] tempo, despite everything we have been doing – we will stop you and we will beat you harder than you have ever been beaten before. Make no mistake about that,” said Milley.

The General went on to warn that Russia and other countries had taken advantage of the U.S. being focused on the war on terror.

“Other countries – Russia, Iran, China, North Korea – went to school on us,” he said, adding, “They studied our doctrine, our tactics, our equipment, our organization, our training, our leadership. And, in turn, they revised their own doctrines, and they are rapidly modernizing their military today to avoid our strengths in hopes of defeating us at some point in the future.”

Milley cautioned that the next major conflict would “be highly lethal, unlike anything our Army has experienced at least since World War II,” and would involve fighting in “highly populated urban areas.”

“Make no mistake about it, we can now and we will … retain the capability to rapidly deploy,” he said, “and we will destroy any enemy anywhere, any time,” he concluded.

Gen. Milley made it clear who he was talking about when he went on to quote a senior Russian official who vowed, “Russia can now fight a conventional war in Europe and win.”

The comments come amidst rising tensions between the two superpowers.

40 million Russians from all sectors of government are currently taking part in a nationwide emergency drill that will wargame “evacuation” procedures during a national crisis.

According to Oleg Manuilov, the director of the Russian Civil Defence Department, the exercise will be a test run of how the population would respond to a “disaster occurrence” under an “emergency” situation.

Last week, Russian officials revealed that huge underground nuclear bunkers had been built to provide shelter for the city’s 12 million population.

A nationwide television station run by the country’s Ministry of Defence also warned citizens last week that nuclear conflict was on the horizon.

“Schizophrenics from America are sharpening nuclear weapons for Moscow,” reported Zvezda.