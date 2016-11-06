Latest

US Backed Syrian Rebels Launch Op To Retake ISIS ‘Capital’ Raqqa

Posted on November 6, 2016 by Carol Adl in Middle East, News, US // 0 Comments

Syrian rebels with the aid of air cover from the US air force, are about to launch a campaign to retake the city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS.

According to RT, the operation, called Angry Euphrates, was announced on Sunday by commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, in a press conference.

The commanders said the goal of the operation is to liberate Raqqa from terrorists.

The SDF is a rebel alliance which was  formed in 2015 with the goal of battling Islamic State. The Syrian YPG Kurdish force, one of Syria’s most powerful militias, is regarded as the backbone of the alliance.

More details to follow

