US Blames Russia For Latest Chemical Incident In Syria

The US Secretary of State has pointed the finger at Syrian President Bashar Assad for the latest reported chemical incident in East Ghouta, but says he ultimately blames Russia for the attack.

Regardless of who actually committed the alleged attack, Tillerson still blames Russia. He said: “Whoever conducted the attacks Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the victims in eastern Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons since Russia became involved in Syria”

RT reports: Tillerson produced his accusations against Moscow while speaking at a conference in Paris, designed to a create the ‘International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons.’ Just ahead of the event, reports emerged of a new chemical incident in Syria, in which it is alleged that over 20 civilians were killed in a possible chlorine gas attack in East Ghouta on Monday.

“Only yesterday more than 20 civilians, mostly children, were victims of an apparent chlorine gas attack,” Tillerson said, adding that the attacks “raise serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad may be continuing to use chemical weapons against his own people.”

Moreover, the top US diplomat directly accused Russia of any chemical weapons-related incidents, regardless of who is actually responsible.