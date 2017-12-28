US Building Middle East Alliances To Confront Iranian Threats

The US Secretary of State says the United States is building alliances with certain countries in the Middle East in order to confront a wide range of threats Iran is presenting.

Rex Tillerson made the remarks in an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Thursday where he defended the Trump administrations foreign policy record

“The flawed nuclear deal is no longer the focal point of our policy toward Iran, we are now confronting the totality of Iranian threats.” Tillerson said.

Press TV reports: “Part of this strategy entails rebuilding alliances with our partners in the Middle East, and in November we helped re-establish diplomatic ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“We will continue to work with our allies and with Congress to explore options for addressing the nuclear deal’s many flaws, while building a like-minded effort to punish Iran for its violations of ballistic missile commitments and its destabilizing activities in the region,” he continued.

Trump has been desperately trying to undo the nuclear agreement with Iran, which restricts his ability to pursue harsher policies against the Islamic Republic.

On October 13, Trump announced he would not re-certify the international accord. Under US law, the president is required to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement every 90 days. Trump has done so twice since taking office, albeit reluctantly.

In refusing to certify the accord for a third time, Trump passed the buck to Congress to decide whether to restore sanctions on Iran, which were lifted in exchange for Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program.

Congress was given by the White House until December 12 to decide whether to impose economic sanctions on Tehran again but it chose not to take any action and thus sent the issue back to Trump.

Since its inception in January, the Trump administration has been spreading anti-Iran propaganda, accusing the country of being involved in subversive activities in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq where the United States and its regional allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia are actually involved in supporting terrorists. Saudi Arabia even has been bombing the impoverished people of Yemen since 2015.

Iran on the other hand has helped the governments in Iraq and Syria to help fight foreign-sponsored terrorists. Iran has also helped the forces resisting the Saudi aggression in Yemen in an effort to help protect the country’s sovereignty and establish peace there.

But the Trump administration has built alliances with Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and some other countries in order to confront what it calls a threat presented by a rising Iran.